Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mercedes dominated both free practice sessions here Friday ahead of the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix, with reigning Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton's setting the pace.

The British driver and 2018 points leader came first in Free Practice 2 with a fastest lap of 1:04.579, a little better than the 1:04.839 he posted in FP 1.