Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in action during the second practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, on Friday, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in action during the second practice session for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna in Imola, Italy, on Friday, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in action during the second practice session for the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna in Imola, Italy, on Friday, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) in action during the second practice session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, on Friday, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI

The Mercedes Formula One team claimed the top two spots Friday in both practice sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Briton Lewis Hamilton finished first and second, respectively, in Free Practice 1 and FP2.