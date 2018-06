Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The car of Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson of Sauber F1 Team is lifted after crashing during the first practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (front) in action during the first practice session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming French Grand Prix, which is to take place for the first time in 28 years at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Mercedes dominated the first two places during the session, with Britain's Hamilton clocking in a time of one minute and 32.231 seconds, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland came second just 0.14 seconds off the pace.