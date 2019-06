British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (R) and German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) in action during the third practice session of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP exits his car following the third practice session of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas and world defending champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday extended Mercedes’ domination in the third free practice session ahead of the French Grand Prix.

Bottas set the pace in the third and final free practice session at the Paul Ricard circuit with a time of one minute and 30.159 seconds, just 0.041s ahead of Hamilton.