Swiss tennis player Roger Federer poses with the Sportsman Award and Comeback Award at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Former Welsh soccer player Ryan Giggs arrives at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Executive Director Torger Christian "Toto" Wolff poses with the Team of the Year Award at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team won the 2018 Laureus World Sports Team of the Year award here Tuesday, besting Real Madrid and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Other nominees included the NFL's New England Patriots, the French Davis Cup team and the New Zealand America's Cup team.