Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in the pits at the end of the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

English driver Lewis Hamilton from the Mercedes team takes turn six during a practice session ahead of the Formula 1 2018 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault sits in his car during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP sits in his car during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo from the Red Bull team takes turn nine during a practice session ahead of the Formula One 2018 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Friday dominated the first free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, Formula One's season-opening race, at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

Reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom was the fastest with a time of 1:24.026, followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, who registered 1:24.577.