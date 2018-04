Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing signs autographs ahead of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP shakes hands with Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing before signing autographs ahead of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP signs autographs ahead of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the four-time F1 world champion, apologized on Thursday to Red Bull's Max Verstappen after an accident involving them both at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Monday.

During their public appearance at the Shanghai International circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, the third round of the F1 World Championship, Hamilton apologized to Verstappen and the two drivers shook hands.