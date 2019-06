British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2019 French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2019 French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Lewis Hamilton aboard his Mercedes has not shown any sign of slowing down while heading to the Austrian GP, scheduled for the weekend, having dominated the F1 season thus far.

Nevertheless, although the defending champion managed to secure his sixth win of the season on Sunday and the fourth in a row out of the first eight races, which enabled him to lead the drivers' standings with 187 points, his team says it does not want to become complacent.