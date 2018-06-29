Britian's Formula One reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes dominated the first two places during the session as Hamilton clocked in a time of one minute and 4.839 seconds, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland followed just 0.127 seconds off the pace. Despite racing at his home circuit, Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands was placed third after recording a time of one minute and 5.072 seconds. Germany's diver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (Red Bull) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (front) in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ