Britian's Formula One reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes dominated the first two places during the session as Hamilton clocked in a time of one minute and 4.839 seconds, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland followed just 0.127 seconds off the pace. Despite racing at his home circuit, Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands was placed third after recording a time of one minute and 5.072 seconds. Germany's diver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia (Red Bull) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.