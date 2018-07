Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action at Luffield corner during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

Britain's Formula One reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Mercedes claimed the first two places during the session as Hamilton, the five-time champion of his home event, clocked in a time of one minute and 27.487 seconds, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland followed just 0.367 seconds off the pace.