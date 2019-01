German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG smiles during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 2, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes paid tribute on Thursday to former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher on his 50th birthday, honoring his legendary records and his exceptional contribution he has made during his racing career.

Schumacher, who gained seven FIA Formula One Drivers' World Championships and 91 race victories, suffered a skiing accident on Dec. 29, 2013, which resulted in a brain injury that has caused him to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.