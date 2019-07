Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

French Formula One French driver Pierre Gasly of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in his car during the first practice session of the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix held at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes mechanics push Lewis Hamilton's car into the team garage during the second free practice for the Grand Prix of Great Britain in Silverstone, England, on Friday, July 12. EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK

Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (C) consults with engineers in the team garage during the second free practice for the Grand Prix of Great Britain in Silverstone, England, on Friday, July 12. EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) rounds the track during the second free practice for the Grand Prix of Great Britain in Silverstone, England, on Friday, July 12. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes dominated Friday's second free practice for the upcoming Formula 1 British Grand Prix, as Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Briton Lewis Hamilton took the top two spots.

Bottas finished first, completing the circuit at Silverstone in 1:26.732, followed by five-time F1 champion Hamilton, who posted a best lap of 1:26.801.