Elise Mertens returns to Mihaela Buzarnescu during the women's finals match at the Hobart International tennis tournament at Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

Mihaela Buzarnescu in action against Elise Mertens during their finals match of the Hobart International tennis tournament at Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS

Defending champion Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday beat Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania to win her second Hobart International tennis tournament title in a row.

Mertens, world No. 36, knocked out Buzarnescu, world No. 57, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 30 minutes.