Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrates winning a point during her round two women's singles match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia reacts during her round two women's singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Belgium's Elise Mertens on Thursday beat Russian Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5 to move to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 12th, Mertens had no difficulties in getting past the unseeded world No. 91 Gasparyan, whose best performance in the year's opening Grand Slam came in 2016 when she lost to Serena Williams in the round-of-16.