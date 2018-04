Elise Mertens of Belgium in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their final match of the Samsung Open WTA tennis tournament in Lugano, Switzerland, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO GIANINAZZI

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Samsung Open WTA tennis tournament in Lugano, Switzerland, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO GIANINAZZI

Elise Mertens of Belgium poses with her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their final match of the Samsung Open WTA tennis tournament in Lugano, Switzerland, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO GIANINAZZI

Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens earned her third career title on Sunday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Lugano final 7-5, 6-2.

Second-seeded Mertens needed one hour and 24 minutes to clinch her first career duel against world No. 61 Sabalenka, age 19, who was looking to win her first-ever title.