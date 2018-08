Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia hits a backhand during her US Open third-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic chases down a ball during her US Open third-round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Elise Mertens of Belgium (L) and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic shake hands at the net after their US Open third-round match in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Elise Mertens of Belgium hits a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Elise Mertens defeated Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in US Open third-round action on Friday afternoon, booking a spot in the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the third time this season.

The 15th-seeded Belgian, who had never advanced past the first round at Flushing Meadows until this year, jumped out to an early 4-1 lead on Louis Armstrong Stadium.