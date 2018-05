Elise Mertens of Belgium plays Heather Watson of Britain during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Belgium's Elise Mertens, world No. 16, qualified for the third round of the French Open after her victory 6-3, 6-4 over the UK's Heather Watson.

In one hour and 27 minutes, Mertens prevailed over Watson, world No. 80, for the third time in their third career match.