Photograph provided May 15 showing Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr celebrating the team's win in the French championship after the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes in Paris, France, May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Photograph provided May 15 showing Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr after the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes in Paris, France, May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Photograph provided May 15 showing Argentine striker Lionel Messi during a match against Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, May 6, 2018. File EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona superstar and Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Tuesday that seeing his former Barca teammate Neymar end up with archrival Real Madrid would be a "hard blow."

"It would be terrible because of what Ney means to Barcelona," Messi told Argentina's TyC Sports. "Despite the way in which he left ... He won important titles here. It would be a hard blow for everyone, especially for all Barcelona supporters."