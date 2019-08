Argentine player Lionel Messi smiles during a press conference on June 20, 2012, in Bogota (Colombia). EFE-EPA / LEONARDO MUÑOZ/ FILE

A goal by Barcelona’s Argentine star Lionel Messi against Real Betis was nominated on Monday for the FIFA Puskas Award, a recognition for the best goal.

Messi scored the goal against Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium on 17 March when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Pau Lopez.