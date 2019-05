FC Barcelona superstar Leo Messi (R) celebrates with teammates Arturo Vidal and Gerard Piqué (2nd-L) and Jordi Alba (L) after scoring a goal against Valencia on May 25, 2019, in the Copa del Rey final at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Forward Paulo Dybala (C) practices in the fog with the Argentine national soccer team on May 28, 2019, at the Argentine Soccer Association complex in Ezeiza, Argentina, where the squad will prepare to compete in the Copa America next month in Brazil. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Coach Leonel Scaloni watches as the Argentine national soccer team practices in the fog on May 28, 2019, at the Argentine Soccer Association complex in Ezeiza, Argentina, where the squad will prepare to compete in the Copa America next month in Brazil. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

National soccer team captain Lionel Messi arrived on Tuesday in Argentina, where he will join the squad as it prepares to compete in the Copa America in Brazil next month.

The FC Barcelona superstar's private plane landed at Islas Malvinas International Airport in Rosario, where his family will stay while Messi practices with the team in Buenos Aires, media outlets reported.