Argentine national soccer team captain Lionel Messi, during a training session at Ezeiza training facilities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team player Sergio Aguero (R) during a training session at Ezeiza training facilities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine national team captain Leo Messi arrived on Tuesday in Buenos Aires to start training for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Barcelona striker arrived from Spain, landing in the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, southwest of Buenos Aires, from where he drove straight to the Argentine national team's training ground.