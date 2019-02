FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match played between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the 0-1 lead during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 semifinal soccer match between Kashima Antlers and Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Barcelona's star forward Lionel Messi is due to face off against his Real Madrid counterpart Gareth Bale in this week's back-to-back Clasicos.

Messi is back to his normal form, powerful, sleek and dangerous while an angry Bale has had a conflicted week after questions arose regarding his sportsmanship as a teammate and his commitment to the Madrid's squad.