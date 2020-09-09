Lionel Messi returned to train with the rest of his Barcelona teammates Wednesday a week after he confirmed he would stay at the Catalan club in order to avoid a court case with his lifelong team.
Messi, Coutinho return to Barcelona training
Lionel Messia arrives at the Joan Gamper training fround in Barcelona, Span on 7 September 2020. EFE/Alejandro Garcia
Lionel Messi returned to train with the rest of his Barcelona teammates Wednesday a week after he confirmed he would stay at the Catalan club in order to avoid a court case with his lifelong team.