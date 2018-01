FC Barcelona's Argentinian forward Leo Messi poses for the photographers with his new soccer boots during an act held in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi poses for the photographers with his new soccer boots, during a presentation event held in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

New manager Ernesto Valverde deserves credit for FC Barcelona's improved performance, Lionel Messi said Friday.

Under Valverde, who joined the club last summer, Barça have built a 11-point lead at the top of La Liga, reached the Champions League round of 16 and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.