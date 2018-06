Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina signs autographs after a training session in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Lionel Messi (C) of Argentina attends a training session in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Lionel Messi (2-R) of Argentina after a training session in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Fans react before an Argentina's soccer national team training session in Bronnitsy, outside Moscow, Russia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The chance to see Lionel Messi up close unleashed a certain madness Monday as the Argentine national team held their first open practice for the 2018 World Cup in this town roughly 60 km (30 mi) southeast of Moscow.

Some 500 people packed the stands at the Bronnitsy training center on the banks of a river with sandy shores and just a short distance from a traditional Russian Orthodox Church with gilded domes.