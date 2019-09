FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the club's Joam Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

FC Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the club's Joam Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Barcelona’s Argentine star Lionel Messi on Monday made the squad ahead of his team’s 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League campaign opener against Borussia Dortmund after he received the medical green light.

Earlier in the day Messi took part in the second consecutive training session with the team.