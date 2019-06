Fans hold up a banner with an image of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi during Argentina's Copa America Group B match against Colombia on June 15, 2019, at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

Lionel Messi has gone 11 months and 22 days since tasting victory with the Argentine national team in a real match, and the soccer superstar hopes to end the drought on Wednesday night against Paraguay.

The 31-year-old Messi hopes to end the streak and leave Minerao Stadium in Belo Horizonte with the smile of a winner.