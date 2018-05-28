The captain of the Argentine national soccer team, Lionel Messi, said that despite the "faith" he has in his squad, they must go into the Russia World Cup with a "calm" attitude and not take victory for granted because he doesn't feel that they are "the best" in the tourney this time around.

"We have players with a lot of ability, with a lot of experience, but we have to go calmly. Also, we can't send the message that we're going to emerge world champions because we're the best, because in reality it's not like that," Messi admitted during a television interview.