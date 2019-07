Dozens of best Cirquer du Soleil artists take part in a rehearsal to prepare a new show to be released in October, inspired by the talent of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Montreal, Canada, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT Cirque du Soleil

The Cirque du Soliel is releasing a new show in October, inspired by the talent of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Messi is a dribbling artist so it is no wonder that the creative artistic director of Cirque du Soleil, Sean McKeown, has been inspired by the Argentina legend to create Messi10, his company's first soccer-themed show.