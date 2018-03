Argentina's head coach Jorge Sampaoli (L) gives instructions to his player Javier Mascherano during a training session held at the Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Lionel Messi (C) trains with the rest of his teammates during a training session held at the Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

Argentina forward Lionel Messi worked out with his national team on Sunday, after having missed his national team's first training session at the Real Madrid sports city in the Spanish capital.

The Argentine superstar had been absent due to hamstring discomfort, and on Friday did not participate in the 2-0 victory over Italy and stayed at his hotel on Saturday.