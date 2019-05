Liverpool's Mo Salah (L) vies for the ball with Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona during the first leg of a Champions League semifinal tie at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, May 1. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (L) scores a goal against Liverpool during the first leg of a Champions League semifinal tie at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, May 1. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) takes a free kick against Liverpool during the first leg of a Champions League semifinal tie at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, May 1. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta.

Lionel Messi had a brace here Wednesday as FC Barcelona inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie.

The Reds were better than the score showed, but will need some magic next week at Anfield to give themselves a chance at victory in Europe's elite club competition a year after losing in the final to Real Madrid.