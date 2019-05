Eibar's Sergi Enrich (R) in action against FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba (L) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Eibar and FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's Pablo De Blasis (top) celebrates after scoring the 2-2 tie during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Eibar and FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, northern Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Eibar and FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Argentine star Lionel Messi on Sunday rescued Barcelona, leading the club to a 2-2 draw against Eibar, which was trying to get its first-ever win over the Catalan team.

Messi drew his team level and then gave the Catalan squad the lead within a three-minute stretch and although Eibar managed to score one more goal, it was unable to retake the lead.