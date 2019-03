Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo (r) tries to get by Real Betis goaltender Pau Lopez during their teams' match on March 17, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic (r) protects the ball from Real Betis forward Loren Moron during their teams' match on March 17, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Barcelona forward Leo Messi (l) protects the ball from Real Betis defender Sidnei Rechel during their teams' match on March 17, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Barcelona consolidated its leadership position atop the La Liga rankings on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Real Betis, a win featuring a hat trick by Leo Messi against a rival who fought until virtually the last moments of the contest.

Barca, with just 10 matches to go before the La Liga season concludes, is now 10 points in front of Atletico de Madrid, who lost its match on Saturday against Athletic Club, and 12 points ahead of Real Madrid.