Argentina's Paulo Dybala looks on during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERNAN CORTEZ

Argentina's Ramiro Funes Mori celebrates after scoring during a friendly soccer match against Mexico at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERNAN CORTEZ

Argentina's Ramiro Funes Mori (L) vies for the ball with Mexico's Angel Zaldivarle (R) during a friendly soccer match at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERNAN CORTEZ

Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico (L) vies for the ball with Mexico's Miguel Layun (R) during a friendly soccer match at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HERNAN CORTEZ

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a friendly in this central city despite playing without FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Friday night's victory was the Albiceleste's third in five matches since the 2018 World Cup, while El Tri stumbled to their fourth loss in five contests since their participation in soccer's showcase event in Russia.