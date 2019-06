Argentina national team player Angel de Maria takes part in a training session held at the Baradao stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Joédson Alves.

Argentina national team players take part in a training session held at the Baradao stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Joédson Alves.

Argentine national team star Lionel Messi reacts during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Argentina and Colombia at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Argentine national soccer team superstar Lionel Messi on Sunday worked out at the gym alongside the rest of the players who started in their 2-0 loss to Colombia during their 2019 Copa America debut.

Of the starters, only winger Angel Di Maria, who played the first half, and goalkeeper Franco Armani practiced on the pitch at Club Vitoria's training camp located in the Brazilian city of Salvador.