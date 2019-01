Barcelona forward Luis Suarez in action during his team's Spanish La Liga match against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid, Spain, 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Barcelona forward Leo Messi (r) fights for the ball with Getafe's Ignasi Miquel during their teams' match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on Jan. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Barcelona forward Leo Messi in action during the Spanish La Liga match with Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid, Spain, 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Barcelona's Argentine striker Leo Messi and Uruguay's Luis Suarez led Barcelona to a 2-1 road victory over Getafe at the Alfonso Perez stadium in Madrid in the 18th week of Spanish La Liga soccer action.

Barcelona got on the board first 19 minutes into the match on the goal by Messi, who benefited from crossed wires among the Getafe defenders in taking advantage of a loose ball after a David Soria rejection and crossing the ball into the back of the empty net.