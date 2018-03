(L-R) Argentina's Marcos Rojo, Ramiro Funes Mori, Pablo Perez and Gabriel Mercado attend a training session of Argentina's national team at Real Madrid's Ciudad Deportiva facilities in Madrid, Spain, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Argentine players attend their team's training session at Real Madrid's Ciudad Deportiva facilities in Madrid, Spain, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

FC Barcelona superstar striker Lionel Messi on Saturday missed the Argentine national squad's first training session in Madrid ahead of its friendly early next week against Spain, casting more doubt on his participation in that World Cup tune-up match.

Messi, who was ruled out of Argentina's 2-0 friendly win over Italy Friday night due to muscle fatigue concerns, has done recovery workout at the team's hotel in Madrid.