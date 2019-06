Argentina's Lionel Messi (L)and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the nominees for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award, attend a press conference prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/VALERIANO DI DOMENICO

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) and Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo shake hands during the Primera Division match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Dec. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Leo Messi admitted on Friday that he misses playing against former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Spanish La Liga last year to play for Italian champions Juventus.

He added that the league was worse off since the departure of Ronaldo, whom he said he did not know personally but had always shared "a good vibe" whenever their paths crossed during a match or at an awards ceremony.