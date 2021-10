Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C), Lionel Messi (R) and Neymar Jr (L) attend a training session at the Ooredoo training center in Saint-Germain en Laye, near Paris, France, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/YOAN VALAT

The most fearsome attacking trio in European football, and perhaps the most expensive, has yet to show its full potential.

At the season’s start, the line up of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé at Paris-Saint Germain looked likely to dominate French and European football but the three have shared the field for just a quarter of their available playing time so far this season.EFE