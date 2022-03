Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Girondins of Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain's fans display a banner reading 'Mbappe in Paris Leonardo in the pillory ' during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Girondins of Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Girondins of Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) and Lionel Messi react during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Girondins of Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lionel Messi and Neymar were subjected to boos and whistles from Paris Saint-Germain fans during the team’s home game against Bordeaux on Sunday just days after the French club exited the Champions League in dramatic fashion at the hands of Real Madrid.

A section of the PSG home crowd booed all of the team's players as the names were read out before the match, apart from Kylian Mbappé, who was applauded.