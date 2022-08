Lionel Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or last year for the seventh time, and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar did not make the list of 30 nominees for this year's edition of the prestigious prize conferred by France Football magazine.

This marks the first time in 16 years that the 35-year-old Argentine great is not in the running for the award, which is to be presented Oct. 17, and Brazil's Neymar has been a perennial contender, finishing third in the voting in 2015 and 2017.