Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric during a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE file/IAN LANGSDON

FC Barcelona's Leo Messi reacts during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla stadium, Valencia, Spain, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Kai Foersterling

Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric were nominated by France Football magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The provisional list also included Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Manchester United's Paul Pogba of France, Real Madrid defender Marcelo, PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Hotspur's French keeper Hugo Lloris, Juventus' Crotaian forward Mario Mandzukic and Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.