Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric were nominated by France Football magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.
The provisional list also included Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Manchester United's Paul Pogba of France, Real Madrid defender Marcelo, PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Hotspur's French keeper Hugo Lloris, Juventus' Crotaian forward Mario Mandzukic and Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.