Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly soccer match between against Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Morocco's soccer federation is to save five million dirhams ($519,278) of the original contract price to host a friendly match against Argentina after superstar Lionel Messi was sidelined with a pubis injury.

The Royal Moroccan Soccer Federation (FRMF) is now to pay just six million dirhams of the 11 million dirham contract with its Argentine counterpart after it transpired the Messi, widely regarded as one of the best players ever to play the sport, would not feature in Tuesday's friendly at the Stade Ibn Batouta, in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier.