FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 4-1 goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Betis in Seville, southern Spain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RAUL CARO

Barcelona star Lionel Messi returns to the Argentina national squad for the first time since the team tumbled out of the 2018 World Cup with a loss to eventual champion France nine months ago as the South American nation gears up for a friendly against Venezuela ahead of the 2019 Copa America.

The friendly was set to be played in Venezuela, but given the political instability in the South American country, Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium would instead host Messi's national team return on Friday.