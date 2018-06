Photograph showing local residents celebrating Lionel Messi's birthday with a life-size cake in the likeness of the Argentina team captain in Bronnitsy, Russia, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

Photograph showing local residents celebrating Lionel Messi's birthday with a life-size cake in the likeness of the Argentina team captain in Bronnitsy, Russia, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

Photograph provided by the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) showing Lionel Messi as he celebrates his birthday in Bronnitsy, Russia, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AFA

Argentine national team star Lionel Messi turns 31 on Sunday and both his family and friends flooded social media with their well-wishes.

Messi's wife, Antonella Ruccozzo - who stayed in Argentina while her husband competes in the World Cup in Russia - was the first to wish him a happy birthday.