Lionel Messi of Barcelona reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Rafael Marchante

Lionel Messi’s stand-off with Barcelona took another turn on Friday when his father, who acts as his representative, penned a statement to LaLiga claiming that the 700-million-euro buyout clause both the club and the league say must be honored should the player wish to transfer did not exist.