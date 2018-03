FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (right) celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after scoring a goal against Athletic Bilbao during a La Liga match on Sunday, March 18, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Argentine national captain and FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says that it has always been his dream to win the World Cup.

"I tell you that it's not easy, because to win a World Cup doesn't happen all the time," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an interview with Argentina's America TV.