Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) in action against Bolivia's Leonel Justiniano (L) during the Copa America group A soccer match between Bolivia and Argentina at Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina kicks a penalty during the Copa America group A soccer match between Bolivia and Argentina at Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after scoring during the Copa America group A soccer match between Bolivia and Argentina at Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Lionel Messi struck twice to guide Argentina to a 4-1 win over Bolivia in their Copa America Group A match at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá on Monday to seal the top spot and book a quarterfinal game against Ecuador over the weekend.

In the 6th minute, Messi chipped a pass to Alejandro Darío Gómez, commonly known as Papu Gómez, who struck a volley past Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe to give his team a 1-0 lead.