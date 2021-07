Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Ecuador, during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiania, Brazil, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (R) in action against Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan (L), during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiania, Brazil, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Ecuador, during the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer match at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiania, Brazil, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina marched into the semifinals of the Copa America after routing Ecuador 3-0 on Saturday, as Lionel Messi played a decisive role with one goal and two assists.

The Argentina captain set up Rodrigo De Paul for the opener in the 39th minute, but the Ecuadorians put up a resolute fightback.