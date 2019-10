FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez (C) blasts the ball past Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip (L) during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta.

Real Valladolid's Kiko Olivas (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Barcelona during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) converts a free kick against Real Valladolid during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Lionel Messi played a part in all but one of Barcelona's goals here Tuesday as the hosts pounded Real Valladolid 5-1 to reclaim the lead in LaLiga.

With 22 points from 10 matches, the reigning champions are 2 points ahead of Granada and Atletico Madrid.